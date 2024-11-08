Stocks Boom on Election & Earnings | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the post-election boom, both for the major indexes (many of which are finally breaking out to new highs) and leading stocks, including many that have gone wild after earnings. He does advise keeping your feet on the ground, as some of these names are extended in the intermediate-term (both in price and time), but Mike’s also definitely bullish and sees a growing list of leaders, including fresher names from a variety of sectors.

Stocks Discussed: TSM, NFLX, PRCT, IBIT, AA, VMC cyclical, COHR ALAB, PODD?, RDDT, TOST, FRPT, XPO

