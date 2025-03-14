Still Playing Defense, but Positive Signs Emerging | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses a few short-term positives he’s starting to see out there, from throw-in-the-towel sentiment to a positive broad market divergence to some resilience among former leading stocks, all of which could hint a near-term bounce could be approaching. Mike remains defensive, but any bounce could start the repair process and allow the leaders of the next sustained uptrend to reveal themselves.

Stocks Discussed:HOOD PLTR VRT AVGO RPRX GH TGTX BABA AGI WPM

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]