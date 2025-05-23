Still Optimistic Despite the Market Pullback | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market’s news-driven pullback bears watching, but so far, it’s been normal, both for the major indexes, growth funds and leading (and potential leading) stocks. That can always change, and Mike still wants to see upside follow-though (leading to more breakouts) moving forward--but so far, the as-expected action has him remaining optimistic.

Stocks Discussed: ,SSO, QLD, SCHW, APH, BMI, CW, UBER, SNOW, DUOL, JBL, SE, TME, LIF, SPOT, HMY, NFLX, OKTA, WING

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

