Small Caps Outperforming & What Comes Next | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, small cap strategist Tyler Laundon talks about the impressive outperformance of small cap stocks so far in 2026. He digs in, showing what small cap sectors are doing the best (and worst) and how each sector’s performance compares to the same large cap sector. Tyler also previews what’s coming down the pike next week, including large cap tech earnings and the Fed’s upcoming meeting. He then highlights a number of relatively speculative small cap stocks that have compelling charts. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: NTLA, IMNM, ADPT, APGE, USAR, GDXJ, SPHR, GRAL, LMND, METC, FRPT, LSF, PRMB

