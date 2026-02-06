Cyclicals Acting Well as Growth Stocks Tumble | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the intensifying selling pressure in growth land, with the Nasdaq slipping while some growth funds and stocks cascade lower. Interestingly, though, he highlights many good-looking AI stocks (including many that found support after mid-week dips) and still sees more than a few cyclical names acting well. Overall, he thinks the evidence has retreated a bit, but he remains flexible and is keeping his watch list up to date should this latest selling wave be a shakeout. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ASML, LITE, CIEN, GEV, VRT, COHR, MOD, CENX, AA, LUV, ATI, WMS, NE, VLO

