Small Caps Blast to All-Time Highs | Cabot Weekly Review

November 15, 2024
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video Tyler Laundon talks about small cap stock performance since the election and illustrates some of the big sector moves that have driven small caps higher. He digs into financials, which have gone bonkers, then moves on to discuss several of the factors behind the bull case for stocks, as well as some risks to be aware of. Tyler wraps things up with a brief overview of three small cap opportunities that look compelling today.

Stocks Discussed: JPM, SEZL, MS, DAVE, ML, XLF, PSCF, GLD, IJR, VBK, CORZ, KVYO, SHOP, AORT

Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
