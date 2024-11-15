Small Caps Blast to All-Time Highs | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video Tyler Laundon talks about small cap stock performance since the election and illustrates some of the big sector moves that have driven small caps higher. He digs into financials, which have gone bonkers, then moves on to discuss several of the factors behind the bull case for stocks, as well as some risks to be aware of. Tyler wraps things up with a brief overview of three small cap opportunities that look compelling today.

Stocks Discussed: JPM, SEZL, MS, DAVE, ML, XLF, PSCF, GLD, IJR, VBK, CORZ, KVYO, SHOP, AORT

