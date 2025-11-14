Small-Cap Stocks with Major Potential | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, small-cap analyst Tyler Laundon explains why the market has been on edge lately and what investors should spend the next week focusing on. He discusses the recent hawkish Fedspeak, which has reduced rate cut expectations in December, as well as the challenges the Fed faces after a prolonged government shutdown. Tyler highlights small cap stocks as an area of immense potential in 2026 given their current discounted valuation but likelihood of faster earnings growth than large caps. Wrapping up the video Tyler runs through a number of small cap stocks acting well post-earnings reports. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ASMB, PAHC, AUPH, AORT, HCC, COCO, ATEC, OWLT, CELC, NESR, XMTR

