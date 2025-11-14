Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Small-Cap Stocks with Major Potential | Cabot Weekly Review

November 14, 2025
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, small-cap analyst Tyler Laundon explains why the market has been on edge lately and what investors should spend the next week focusing on. He discusses the recent hawkish Fedspeak, which has reduced rate cut expectations in December, as well as the challenges the Fed faces after a prolonged government shutdown. Tyler highlights small cap stocks as an area of immense potential in 2026 given their current discounted valuation but likelihood of faster earnings growth than large caps. Wrapping up the video Tyler runs through a number of small cap stocks acting well post-earnings reports. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ASMB, PAHC, AUPH, AORT, HCC, COCO, ATEC, OWLT, CELC, NESR, XMTR

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
