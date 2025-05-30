Rally on Pause, But Watch List Looks Promising | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says so far, so good when it comes to the market’s two-week consolidation, with most indexes and stocks holding firm and with his intermediate-term indicators still bullish. Mike still wants to see more institutional-quality leadership emerge before getting heavily invested, but he’s been slowly putting money to work and has a watch list full of names that could kick into gear if the market follows through on the upside.

Stocks Discussed: VEEV, CRWV, NRG BA, PLTR, SNOW, PODD, DUOL, CPNG, SE, CRK, EXE, GWRE

