Quiet Trading, but Volatility on the Horizon | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about late-week Middle East-induced selling in the market, which follows a month of very quiet trading -- he thinks, near-term, more volatility is likely, and possibly a general pullback after the recent run, which makes it important to honor your stops, especially on any weaker names. That said, all of the intermediate-term evidence remains bullish, so Mike sees the odds favoring any dip finding support with some fresh leadership leading the way higher over time.

Stocks Discussed: DUOL, RBRK, NET, CRDO, GEV, GH, AS, CCJ, CPNG, WING, STX

