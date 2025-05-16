Potential Growth Leaders Still Emerging | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s very bullish week, highlighted by the Monday reaction to the U.S.-China trade truce; at this point, most of the top-down evidence is positive, so Mike’s been putting money to work. That said, he’s also looking for more leadership to develop--Mike thinks it will, but until it does, he’s buying in steps while looking for more names to sink his teeth into.

Stocks Discussed: CRWV, NXT, IBIT, MSTR, UBER, TOST, PODD, CRWD, NVDA/AVGO, APH, APG, DE, NRG, ALAB, NET

