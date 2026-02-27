Persistent Buying Emerges as Nasdaq Tests Support | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the still-iffy overall evidence in the market, with the Nasdaq again testing support and many areas (lately financials) getting hit. However, Mike is seeing more stocks (growth and otherwise) showing persistent buying, the first time he’s seen that in weeks, so he’s OK taking swings at strong names--though overall is still content to stay close to shore and wait for more of the market to kick into gear. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: XPO, AGCO, BALL, AVT, VRT, MOD, TTMI, GEV dips, BE, AMAT, ASML, TMDX, JCI, ROAD, FCX, AA, SN, BOOT

