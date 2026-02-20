Tariffs Overturned and Market Rotation Continues | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video small cap expert Tyler Laundon discusses the morning’s news that the Supreme Court has overturned Trump’s tariffs and gives a quick rundown of market implications. Tyler also talks about the ongoing market rotation and runs through the year-to-date performance of the major market indices. Tyler wraps up the video with a look at several stocks with strong momentum that he thinks should be on your radar. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: AGI, FRPT, PAHC, CELC, PRIM, FIX

