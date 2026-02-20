Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tariffs Overturned and Market Rotation Continues | Cabot Weekly Review

February 20, 2026
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video small cap expert Tyler Laundon discusses the morning’s news that the Supreme Court has overturned Trump’s tariffs and gives a quick rundown of market implications. Tyler also talks about the ongoing market rotation and runs through the year-to-date performance of the major market indices. Tyler wraps up the video with a look at several stocks with strong momentum that he thinks should be on your radar. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: AGI, FRPT, PAHC, CELC, PRIM, FIX

Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.