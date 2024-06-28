Meandering Sideways | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the evidence hasn’t changed as we wrap up the first half of the year -- most stocks, sectors and indexes are meandering sideways, and there’s plenty of trendless-ness out there. There are many names that could be ready to go if the buying pressures broaden, but right now he remains selective and isn’t pushing it with so much chop out there.

Stocks Discussed: PINS, ASML, TER, NTRA, ALNY, TTD, APPF, NVO

