Market Stabilizing, Is a Bottom Forming? | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s stabilization of the past week or two, along with three secondary positives that have emerged (sentiment, interest rates and the broad market). Ideally, that means a bottoming process can begin soon, but with the primary evidence (tends of the market and potential leaders) still pointed down, Mike advises a defensive stance and patience as he waits for the next sustained uptrend to bring another round of big winners.

Stocks Discussed: TWLO, NET, CRWD, SPOT, NTNX, OKTA, RBRK, GE, SARO, PEN, RPRX, KRYS, BABA, XPEV, AR, EXE

