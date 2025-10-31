Market Split Widens but Breakouts Continue | Cabot Weekly Review

Mike Cintolo has a lot to share in this week’s video, talking about the market’s sudden dichotomy, with the broad market showing major weakness (triple-digit stocks hitting new lows on the NYSE the past three days) and most broad indexes stuck in the mud--but the big-cap indexes look fine and, very importantly, Mike has seen tons of earnings gaps among growth-y stocks that had been sitting around for months. Overall, he does see elevated risk, but given the breakouts, isn’t afraid to buy while also managing risk and booking some profits on the way up.

Stocks Discussed: NVDA nice breakout, NET, W, TER, CAT, CCJ, TSLA/AMZN, APLD, TWLO, ATI/HWM, ROKU, VAL/RIG

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]