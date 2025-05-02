Market Shows It’s Ready for Blastoff | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the big improvement in some evidence seen during the past two weeks, including one rare “blastoff” signal that flashed last week and portends great gains down the road. With that said, the primary evidence is still on the fence, so Mike’s holding plenty of cash--but has his shopping list ready, as in Mike’s words “it could be go time” if earnings are well received next week.

Stocks Discussed: ZS, DASH, UBER, LTH, PODD, HWM, CRS, GE, NFLX, MSFT, IBIT, SE, APH, DUOL, RBLX

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

