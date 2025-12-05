New Market Leadership Emerging | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says he’s very encouraged by the action since the pre-Thanksgiving market low, with most everything rallying back decently and some fresh leadership and setups emerging. That said, he wants to see more--many stocks, sectors and indexes have “only” bounced back to run into resistance, so some more breakouts and upside action will tell us the correction is definitively over. In the meantime, Mike is extending his line slowly and relays tons of names from different areas that look ready to continue higher if the market cooperates. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: GH, WGS, FIX, WULF, AVGO, CIEN, MDB, IOT, VAL, WFRD, FANG, VIK, DAL, BOOT, URBN, ONON

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

