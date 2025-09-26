Market Hits a Pothole but Still Trending Up | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says some of the near-term worries of late came home to roost this week, with the major indexes sliding some but some highfliers coming down hard while most individual sectors got hit. Most of the intermediate-term (and especially longer-term) evidence is still pointed up, but the key is to take things on a stock-by-stock basis while making sure you have a plan in place for whatever comes--including potential entry points should the buyers once again come in near support. Right now, Mike remains overall bullish, but is flexible as he sees how the market reacts to the recent pothole. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ALAB, CRDO, BEMU, SNDK, STX, APP, GLW, ARGX, FTI, BKR, GS, MS, RDDT, AVGO, NVDA, VIK, UAL, NET

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

