Growth Stocks Crater but Fresh Names Emerge | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the mini-crash in growth and glamour stocks as well as the breakdown in the major indexes--while he does see a chance this is a big shakeout that puts the finishing touches on the past two-plus-months of tediousness, the odds favor some repair work is needed. The good news is that, while many of the highest flyers might have seen their peak, there are many fresher growth and other titles that are correcting normally and should continue their runs once this selling storm passes.

Stocks Discussed: BROS, AXSM, EXEL, ESTC, GE, CRS, EXPE, DOCS, RBRK, SHOP, PEN, AEM, GFI

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

