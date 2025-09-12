Fresh Signs of Life in Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the decent week from the market, including a bit of revival seen among growth stocks. Even so, the same conditions are in place for individual stocks, with (a) most trending up, but (b) lots of choppiness and rotation going on each week, which makes entry points, position sizing and trailing stops key. Mike reviews some ideas about how to handle hot names if you own some, and of course goes over many names both in growth and elsewhere that are set up well or have just lifted off, including some newer names that are perking up. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: BE, MU, TSM, PSTG, MDB, APH, CCJ, TTAN, MS, GS, ARGX, XMTR, RKT, UBER, UAL

