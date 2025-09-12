Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

Fresh Signs of Life in Growth Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

September 12, 2025
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the decent week from the market, including a bit of revival seen among growth stocks. Even so, the same conditions are in place for individual stocks, with (a) most trending up, but (b) lots of choppiness and rotation going on each week, which makes entry points, position sizing and trailing stops key. Mike reviews some ideas about how to handle hot names if you own some, and of course goes over many names both in growth and elsewhere that are set up well or have just lifted off, including some newer names that are perking up. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: BE, MU, TSM, PSTG, MDB, APH, CCJ, TTAN, MS, GS, ARGX, XMTR, RKT, UBER, UAL

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.