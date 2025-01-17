Falling Yields & Rising Markets | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video small cap stock expert Tyler Laundon explains why the market has enjoyed a nice rally and what investors should look forward to in the upcoming Holiday-shortened week. Tyler runs through the last week’s numbers, highlighting small caps’ outperformance, the pullback in yields and the uptick in rate cut expectations for June. He gives a few nuggets of insight into Trump 2.0 (starts Monday) then moves onto 10 names from across sectors and market caps that are worthy of your consideration now.



Stocks Discussed: SF, SN, RDDT, AS, OS, RIVN, LMAT, QTWO, REVG, MMYT

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]