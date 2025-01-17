Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Falling Yields & Rising Markets | Cabot Weekly Review

January 17, 2025
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video small cap stock expert Tyler Laundon explains why the market has enjoyed a nice rally and what investors should look forward to in the upcoming Holiday-shortened week. Tyler runs through the last week’s numbers, highlighting small caps’ outperformance, the pullback in yields and the uptick in rate cut expectations for June. He gives a few nuggets of insight into Trump 2.0 (starts Monday) then moves onto 10 names from across sectors and market caps that are worthy of your consideration now.

Stocks Discussed: SF, SN, RDDT, AS, OS, RIVN, LMAT, QTWO, REVG, MMYT

Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
