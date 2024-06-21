Extended Tech Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon sees a lot of extended tech stocks but also continued excitement and prioritization for tech infrastructure and hardware spending, especially as compared to software investments. Tyler also serves up some compelling data for how the market tends to do in July, as well as reveals why a strong market doesn’t necessarily mean the Fed won’t cut. Tyler wraps things up with a brief review of Apples jump into AI and what it could mean for iPhone sales over the next three years.

Stocks Discussed: SFM, CAVA, CROX, AA, FCX, FLS, SMH, WCLD, CRM, WDAY, HUBS, DELL, HPQ, HPE, LOGI, GLW, NVMI, ANET, AMAT, ARM, AAPL

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]