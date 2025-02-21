Earnings Winners vs. Market Anxiety | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon explains what he’s seeing out there in the market as earnings season grinds on. He touches on what Fed officials said this past week and highlights a potential slowdown in QT as supportive of the market. Tyler flags what he interprets as market anxiety about conservative forward guidance and the noise coming out of Washington. But at the same time there are plenty of names acting well after reporting fantastic reports and meaningful M&A activity, and Tyler runs through a number of these stocks to wrap up the video.

Stocks Discussed: SN AMPL CWAN CELH FIVN PRMB IRTC BKNG U

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

