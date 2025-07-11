Bullish as Ever but on Alert | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains as bullish as ever on the big picture and is holding his strong performers--though near-term, his antennae are up for a few reasons, including some repeated selling in growth stocks and the fact the market is three months off its lows (a time when some digestion is normal). Mike is holding some cash, but he’s ideally aiming to put it to work in established leaders if and when they pull in to support and offer higher-odds entries. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ORCL, STX, ZS, NET, CLS, AS, LIF, IBIT, DAL, VIK, RCL, FCX

