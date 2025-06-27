Bullish Action Despite the Headlines | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the very bullish market action this week, with the indexes lifting after weekend worries (U.S. bombing Iran) and with many individual stocks joining the party, too. He’s not necessarily cannonballing into the pool after the run, but Mike continues to extend his line while finding more and more names acting right. Click here to try out Cabot Prime Pro, including Cabot Top Ten Trader and Cabot Growth Investor, for just $90 for 90 days!

Stocks Discussed: SSO, ORCL, NVDA, AVGO, NOW, IBIT, MSTR, CRWV, NXT, SCCO, AS, LIF, BROS, VEEV, SE, CPNG, RBRK, WING, TMDX

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

