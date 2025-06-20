Building Our Watchlist & Waiting for a Breakout | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued tight range and (relatively) quiet trading -- which is mostly a good thing given all the worries out there. Still, just focusing on the evidence, nothing has changed: There’s more good than bad out there and Mike is definitely leaning bullish, but to really cannonball into the pool, he wants to see more breakouts, both fresh titles and follow-on opportunities in current leaders. The good news is that he’s not having trouble filling up his watch list, so if/when things do get going, there should be plenty of names to jump on.

Stocks Discussed: SCHW, KD, DUOL, NVDA, ALGM, SLAB, MELI, LIF, SE, IBKR, VEEV, SNOW, FTI, EQT, EXE, NTR

