A Short-Term Low; Is It the Bottom? | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s wild week, which started with a plunge but found support thereafter as the headlines hit the wires fast and furiously. Short-term, Mike still thinks the odds favor that the market has hit a short-term low it can work off of, potentially beginning a bottom-building process. That has Mike going over many stocks that are holding well that have solid stories--though given the intermediate-term downtrends, he’s still hunkered down and waiting patiently for the market to give a decisive green light.

Stocks Discussed: PEN, MRX, WGS, CRWD, NFLX, AXON, LTH, DASH, PODD, PLTR, GE, VC, IOT, GEV, WING, HOOD

