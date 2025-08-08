A Narrow Bounce in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s narrow bounce this week, as most every index is still toying with its 50-day line, which has his intermediate-term trend model on the fence. That said, he remains very encouraged by the many upside earnings gaps he’s seeing in quality stocks; while many aren’t ready to get going quite yet, his watch list is much larger than it was a couple of weeks ago, which bodes well once this narrow environment broadens out. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: BROS, ALAB, ANET, EXPE, RDDT, WDC, ARGX, JBL, WGS, IBIT, ETHA, CCJ

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]