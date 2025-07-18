3 Stocks to Put on Your Radar Now | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler highlights the macro events that unfolded in the background as the broad market notched another all-time high this week. He sees earnings coming more into focus - especially next week - ahead of July 30 Fed meeting and a big inflation report on July 31. Tyler wraps up the video with an overview of three stocks that should be on your radar, and one small cap speculative name that has an interesting distinction for those interested in the crypto markets. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!



Stocks Discussed: SRAD, STRL, PWR, EMR, PRM, SBET

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]