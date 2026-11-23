6 Thanksgiving Stocks Putting Dinner on the Table

Thanksgiving dinner is getting more expensive again.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey, the average cost of feeding 10 people a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is $58.63 this year, up more than 6% from 2025.

That’s the first annual increase since 2022, although the total remains 8.5% below that year’s record high of $64.05.

The biggest culprit is the centerpiece of the meal, a 16-pound turkey, which now costs an average of $23.68, up 10% from last year.

Milk, dinner rolls and cranberries have gotten more expensive, too.

Of course, those rising prices are bad news for shoppers. But they’re not necessarily good news for the companies selling the food.

Higher transportation, labor and commodity costs are squeezing margins throughout the food industry, and consumers are increasingly looking for bargains.

So, with Thanksgiving just a few days away, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at the companies putting dinner on the table.

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For our house, that means stuffing, cranberries, green beans, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and, of course, a nice oven-roasted (or sometimes smoked) turkey.

And since we’re more interested in stocks than recipes, we’ll break down six Thanksgiving stocks based on where they fit on the dinner table rather than where they might fit in your portfolio.

Thanksgiving Stocks on the Table This Year

Stuffing: Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Tyson Foods (TSN)

We’ll start with Kraft Heinz (KHC), the company behind Stove Top stuffing.

Stove Top has been a Thanksgiving staple for decades, providing a convenient alternative for anyone who doesn’t feel like spending hours in the kitchen preparing stuffing from scratch.

But while the brand remains a familiar fixture on grocery store shelves, Kraft Heinz has been struggling.

In the third quarter of 2026, the company reported a 2% decline in net sales and a 1.1% decline in organic sales. Adjusted operating income fell 15.2%.

That’s hardly the performance investors want to see from a company whose biggest selling point is the strength of its brands.

Last year, Kraft Heinz announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies, separating its faster-growing sauces and condiments business from its slower-growing grocery brands.

But the separation has since taken a back seat to management’s efforts to revive the underlying business. The company is now focused on restoring growth rather than committing to the previously announced split.

Consumers may love Stove Top stuffing, but that loyalty isn’t worth much to shareholders if the company can’t translate it into sales and earnings growth.

Next up is Tyson Foods (TSN), which warrants inclusion on this list due to its Jimmy Dean sausage brand.

Whether sausage belongs in stuffing is a debate that can probably wait until after dinner (Editor’s note: It absolutely does).

Tyson, meanwhile, has problems that go well beyond stuffing.

The company recently reported fiscal 2026 sales of $56.4 billion, an increase of 3.6% from the prior year. But adjusted operating income fell 14% to $1.98 billion, while adjusted earnings per share declined 17%.

The company’s chicken business has been performing well, but the beef division has been a major drag on earnings.

A historic shortage of U.S. cattle has driven up livestock costs, making it increasingly difficult for processors like Tyson to turn a profit.

The company has responded by cutting costs and reducing capacity, but there’s only so much management can do when the underlying economics of the business are working against it.

Tyson is a good example of why higher food prices don’t necessarily mean higher profits for food producers.

Mashed Potatoes: Post Holdings (POST)

Next on the menu are mashed potatoes, courtesy of Post Holdings’ (POST) Bob Evans brand.

These refrigerated mashed potatoes have become a Thanksgiving staple in our house. They’re substantially better than the instant variety and a whole lot easier than peeling, boiling and mashing potatoes yourself.

Post Holdings is also one of the more interesting businesses on our list.

The company owns a collection of food businesses spanning breakfast cereals, refrigerated products, foodservice and pet food.

Unlike some of the other companies here, Post has built much of its business through acquisitions, portfolio management and a willingness to buy or sell brands when the economics make sense.

For fiscal 2026, Post reported $8.12 billion in sales and adjusted EBITDA of $1.57 billion.

Sales were down slightly from the prior year, but the company’s refrigerated retail business is showing encouraging signs.

In its latest quarter, refrigerated side-dish volumes increased 4.7%, even as the company worked through the effects of divestitures and shifting demand elsewhere in the business.

That’s encouraging for a company selling premium convenience products to consumers who have become increasingly sensitive to grocery prices.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion in fiscal 2027, below the recently reported year’s total.

Post has shown that it can build value through acquisitions and operational improvements, but investors should keep an eye on whether those efforts translate into consistent earnings growth.

Green Beans: Seneca Foods (SENEA)

No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without something green on the table, even if it’s swimming in cream of mushroom soup and topped with fried onions.

And that brings us to Green Giant.

In years past, we could have gone one of two directions with this pick: B&G Foods (BGS), which owned the frozen Green Giant business, or Seneca Foods (SENEA), which owned the canned business.

That’s changed.

In March 2026, Seneca acquired the U.S. frozen Green Giant business from B&G for approximately $61.5 million.

That deal followed Seneca’s acquisition of the U.S. canned Green Giant business in November 2023, effectively reuniting the familiar brand’s American vegetable operations under one publicly traded company.

And that leaves Seneca as the only choice for our green beans entry.

The company is expanding its position in packaged vegetables, and it’s generating mixed results thus far.

In its latest quarterly report, the company reported sales of $897.8 million for the first six months of fiscal 2027, up from $757.5 million a year earlier.

That’s an increase of 18.5%.

Not all of that growth was organic, of course. The Green Giant acquisition contributed to the increase, and management acknowledged some supply chain and pricing challenges as it integrates the frozen business.

Gross margins also slipped from 13.7% to 12.2%.

Still, Seneca has become a more substantial player in the frozen vegetable business, and the addition of Green Giant gives it a recognizable consumer brand to complement its existing operations.

Cranberries: Ocean Spray

Love them or hate them, cranberries are a Thanksgiving fixture.

And the name most Americans associate with cranberries is Ocean Spray.

The company sells everything from fresh cranberries to canned cranberry sauce, dried cranberries and juice.

But there’s a catch for investors.

Ocean Spray is a farmer-owned cooperative, meaning you can’t buy shares.

So, while the company is an important part of Thanksgiving dinner, it won’t be part of our Thanksgiving stock portfolio.

The Turkey: Seaboard Corporation (SEB)

Now for the main event.

Butterball is one of the best-known turkey brands in America, and investors can get indirect exposure to the business through Seaboard Corporation (SEB).

Seaboard owns a 52.5% economic interest in Butterball, although it shares control of the business with its partner.

The company is also involved in pork production, commodity trading, milling and marine transportation, so Butterball is just one piece of a much larger business.

Through the first nine months of the year, Butterball benefited from higher sales prices and increased volumes.

According to Seaboard’s latest quarterly filing, Butterball’s selling prices increased 9% during the first nine months of 2026, while volumes climbed 5%.

Higher feed and transportation costs offset some of the gains, and a legal settlement weighed on third-quarter earnings. But Butterball’s operating performance has been stronger than the rising price of Thanksgiving dinner might suggest.

That makes Seaboard an interesting way to invest in the turkey business.

The problem is the stock itself.

Seaboard shares are expensive on a per-share basis and trade in relatively low volumes, which can produce sharp price swings and make it difficult for investors to establish or exit positions.

And with so many other businesses under the Seaboard umbrella, buying the stock is hardly a pure play on Thanksgiving turkey.

Dessert: Nestlé (NSRGY)

We’ll finish the meal with pumpkin pie.

And for that, we’ve got Nestlé (NSRGY), the company behind Libby’s canned pumpkin.

Libby’s has long dominated the canned pumpkin business, making it one of the most recognizable brands in the Thanksgiving baking aisle.

But buying Nestlé stock for its canned pumpkin business would be a little like buying Walmart because you enjoy its selection of Christmas decorations.

Nestlé is a global food and beverage giant, with major businesses in coffee, pet care, nutrition, confectionery and bottled water.

Libby’s is a very small part of that operation.

The company has also been working through a challenging period of slower consumer spending, cost pressures and restructuring.

But its latest results suggest that some of those efforts are beginning to pay off.

Nestlé reported organic sales growth of 3.7% through the first nine months of 2026, including 4% growth in the third quarter.

More encouragingly, real internal growth, which measures sales growth excluding price increases, accelerated to 2.8% in the latest quarter.

Nestlé’s improving volume trends suggest consumers are responding to its brands, although management still has work to do restoring margins and improving the performance of slower-growing businesses.

The company expects full-year organic sales growth of 3% to 4% and free cash flow above 9 billion Swiss francs.

For long-term investors looking for exposure to a diversified collection of global consumer brands, Nestlé deserves a closer look.

Just don’t expect canned pumpkin sales to move the needle.

Which Thanksgiving Stocks Are Worth Buying?

If I were shopping for stocks based on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, I’d spend the most time looking at Post Holdings (POST), Seneca Foods (SENEA) and Nestlé (NSRGY).

Post has an interesting portfolio and a history of using acquisitions to build its business. Seneca has expanded its position in the packaged vegetable market, while Nestlé is showing signs of improving underlying demand.

Seaboard’s Butterball business looks attractive, but the stock’s limited liquidity makes it a tougher proposition.

And Ocean Spray, unfortunately, isn’t an option unless you’re planning to become a cranberry farmer.

As for my actual Thanksgiving shopping list, I’ll stick with the usual suspects.

I don’t mind paying a little more for the turkey. Just don’t mess with the stuffing.

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*This post has been updated to reflect current market conditions.