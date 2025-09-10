3 Stocks Politicians Are Buying Now

It seems like the only consensus political opinion these days is that politicians shouldn’t trade stocks. I won’t get into the fray, but Cabot’s President & Publisher, Ed Coburn, shared his thoughts in an article last year titled, “Ban Government Officials from Trading Stocks.”

Spoiler alert: Ed’s opposed to politicians buying and selling stocks.

But until that happens, politicians will continue to trade, and when they do, they beat the market.

Reporting from UnusualWhales (the website and popular X social media account) found that, in 2024, both Democrats and Republicans managed to beat the market. For the year, the portfolios of Democrats returned 31% while those of Republicans returned a more modest 26%.

Of the returns that they highlighted, Representative David Rouzer (NC) came out on top, with a 149% return for the year, while Senator Tommy Tuberville (AL) brought up the rear, generating a paltry 5.7%.

The oft-covered (so much so that there are websites dedicated to tracking her portfolio) Nancy Pelosi boasted a 70.9% haul in 2024.

So, given that they tend to outperform the market (sometimes by huge margins), what stocks are politicians buying now?

Ostensibly, it’s readily available, as elected officials are required to disclose the trades they make (“required” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there; many required disclosures are filed well after the fact). But rather than tracking the trades on your own, I’ve found the website Capitol Trades to be a user-friendly aggregator.

You can see the trades broken out by issue, party, size, timing, etc.

If you dive into the reported trades, you’ll largely find what you’d expect. There have been plenty of trades in the Magnificent Seven stocks, chipmaker Taiwan Semi (TSM), software/data company Palantir (PLTR), and a lot of investments into private companies, LLCs, and the like.

Again, pretty much what you’d expect from a group of well-heeled investors that are trading the same trends and economy as the rest of us.

But there’s not a lot of “alpha” in buying the most popular stocks in the market, so I dug a bit deeper for unexpected names with a bit of size behind them (buy transactions of $50,000+).

That led me to three names that stood out as worth further investigation. All three of the names below were included by members of the House in their disclosures as being owned by their spouses or on behalf of their children.

The 3 Stocks Politicians Are Buying (That Aren’t the Mag. 7)

Politician (Party, State) Company (Symbol) Date Purchased Size ($) Ro Khanna (D, CA) Mirion Tech (MIR) June 26, 2025 50k-100k Michael McCaul (R, TX) Global Payments (GPN) July 23, 2025 100k-250k Laurel Lee (R, FL) TuHURA Bio. (HURA) July 12, 2025 50k-100k

Before we get further into the buys, I want to share a bit of context. Both Ro Khanna and Michael McCaul (or their spouses) are incredibly active traders with more than 13,000 trades and nearly 5,000 trades, respectively, in the last two years.

So, keep that in mind when we talk about Mirion Tech (MIR) and Global Payments (GPN). I’ll elaborate further when we get there.

Mirion Tech (MIR)

Mirion is a specialty tech company with a focus on radiation and radiation safety. The bulk of their revenues is derived from radiation detection, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the nuclear energy industry, but they also derive a non-trivial share of revenue from their medical arm, which provides diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy services.

Shares are up 28.8% so far in 2025 and 125.9% in the last year after spending the prior five years essentially unchanged.

In other words, the stock looks to be a downstream beneficiary of the AI/energy trend.

What’s notable about this buy is that, despite Representative Khana’s frequent trading disclosures, this is a single buy-and-hold transaction on behalf of a child or children.

That shows a high degree of conviction in the play, and makes Mirion worthy of a watch, although its fortunes will probably be tied (like everything else these days) to AI and the energy buildout.

Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments is a financial technology company that provides payment software and services to merchants, issuers, and businesses globally, enabling them to accept various payment types, manage business operations, and improve customer experiences.

The stock is down 22.5% YTD and 21.2% in the last year, largely due to an agreement to buy privately held Worldpay for $24 billion, which also prompted the company to sell its Issuer Solutions business for $13.5 billion.

The most recent transactions, which were buys of $100k-$250k by Texas Representative Michael McCaul (again, a spousal transaction) on July 2 and 23, are the reason for the company’s inclusion on this list.

But it’s also worth noting that both McCaul and Khanna have been disclosing trades in and out of shares for months.

Given the recent performance and the drag that a major acquisition can have on shares, this is probably one to stay away from, even if McCaul (or his spouse) is “buying the dip.”

TuHURA Bio. (HURA)

TuHura Bio is, per their investor relations page, “a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.”

Shares have fallen 43.8% in 2025 alone as part of their one-year 63.4% decline.

Money-losing early-stage biotechs are a dime a dozen, but what’s notable about this is that Florida Republican Representative Laurel Lee is the only politician who’s disclosing it, or per @QuiverQuant on X, the only politician that’s ever disclosed it.

Does she (or her spouse) know something the rest of us don’t? Maybe, but I doubt it.

If you look at her disclosure history, it also includes a $100k-$250k “received” (via merger) transaction in October of 2024, which coincides with a merger of Kintara Therapeutics into TuHURA.

Digging deeper, her individual disclosure shows that her spouse received shares of TuHURA from a promissory note conversion and has subsequently made a few additional purchases, averaging down due to either high conviction or misguided optimism.

Doubling down on a losing trade might pan out for them in the future, but this is another one to ignore.

Of these three stocks, only MIR looks like it might be a viable buy, at least for as long as the AI/energy trend lasts.

