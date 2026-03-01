Oil, War and Policy: What to Know About the Energy Sector Now

The war involving Iran, combined with shifting U.S. energy policy and the ongoing transition toward renewable power, has created a complicated environment for investors. Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel, supply routes have been disrupted, and governments around the world are rethinking energy security.

For investors, the moment presents significant opportunities and serious risks. Understanding the forces shaping today’s energy markets is essential for navigating what may be a multi-year period of turbulence and an even longer period of transition.

The immediate driver of today’s energy market volatility, of course, is geopolitical conflict. Specifically, the war in Iran. President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made a push to reposition the Department of Defense as the Department of War, but aware of the Constitutional implications (needing to get Congressional approval), have gone to great lengths to not call it a war.

Whatever term you use, there is fighting, killing, and disruption. It’s the disruption we’ll focus on here. The war with Iran has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping channel through which roughly 20% of global oil supply normally passes.

With shipping slowed or halted and infrastructure under threat, energy markets reacted quickly. Oil prices surged past $100 per barrel as traders priced in potential shortages and logistical bottlenecks.

Even partial disruptions to this route have outsized consequences.

A prolonged interruption could remove millions of barrels of daily supply from the global market and push prices significantly higher. Some estimates suggest around 18 million barrels per day of oil flows could be obstructed if the crisis intensifies, which would be a massive disruption of the supply chain and would drive prices higher.

In response, governments and international agencies have begun releasing strategic petroleum reserves to stabilize markets. Such actions do provide relief for some period of time.

For investors, this environment creates a classic oil shock: sudden price spikes, elevated volatility and large windfalls for producers. And retailers typically rush to leverage any perceived supply constraint, boosting prices at the pump even before those costs work their way through the supply chain.

The immediate beneficiaries of the crisis have been oil producers. Rising crude prices have boosted revenues and pushed the share prices of major oil companies sharply higher. Since the conflict escalated, the combined value of the major Western oil companies has increased by about $130 billion as investors anticipate large profit gains.

For investors with existing energy exposure, the near-term outlook remains favorable as long as oil prices stay elevated. But volatility is the rule.

While high oil prices are profitable for producers, they also introduce broader economic risks.

Higher energy costs tend to drive inflation and weaken economic growth. When filling the truck with gas goes from $60 to $80-90 consumers feel it immediately. And it causes them to look for ways to cut spending elsewhere. Economists warn that a prolonged oil shock could slow global GDP growth while pushing inflation higher—the dreaded combination we call “stagflation.”

If energy costs remain elevated long enough, demand for goods and services will fall. Consumers drive less, industries reduce production and economic activity slows.

For energy investors, this means price spikes often contain the seeds of their own reversal.

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What about Renewable Energy?

At the same time geopolitical forces are pushing oil prices higher, policy developments are reshaping the renewable energy sector.

In recent years, renewable energy has been supported by a wide range of government incentives and subsidies, including tax credits, direct grants and regulatory mandates. Any reduction or elimination of these incentives changes the economics of renewable investments.

If government subsidies decline, renewable developers may face higher capital costs and slower project growth in the short term. That could reduce profitability for some companies in solar, wind, and battery manufacturing.

However, the broader energy transition is unlikely to stop. Even as fossil fuels dominate the current crisis, the war itself highlights a major vulnerability: reliance on geographically concentrated oil supplies.

Energy security is now becoming a powerful argument for renewable energy investment.

While nuclear energy is expensive and poses disposal challenges for even wealthy, highly developed countries, every country has access to wind, solar, rivers, or oceans that can be used to generate energy. Domestic renewable generation cannot be blockaded or disrupted by geopolitical conflict in the same way global oil supply chains can.

For that reason, the long-term trajectory of clean energy adoption remains intact, even if subsidies fluctuate.

3 Investor Opportunities

In this environment, investors should focus on areas where the structural trends remain strongest.

1. North American oil production The U.S. shale industry remains one of the most flexible supply sources in global energy markets. Technological advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing (fracking) have dramatically increased U.S. output over the past decade. When prices rise, shale producers can increase production relatively quickly compared with traditional offshore projects.

2. Energy infrastructure Pipelines, LNG export terminals and storage facilities benefit from rising global demand for secure energy transportation. These assets often generate stable cash flows regardless of commodity price swings.

3. Energy diversification Companies investing in both fossil fuels and renewable energy may offer the most balanced long-term exposure. Many major oil companies are expanding into hydrogen, offshore wind and carbon capture while still benefiting from high oil prices.

3 Risks to Watch Out For

Despite the opportunity, the energy sector remains highly exposed to geopolitical and policy risks.

1. War escalation As we hear more about the U.S. bombing of Iran’s Kharg Island terminal, the possibility of broader regional conflict disrupting far larger portions of global energy supply looms. Analysts warn that expanded attacks on oil infrastructure could remove millions more barrels per day from the market.

2. Sudden price reversals If the conflict de-escalates quickly or global economic growth slows, oil prices could fall sharply. Energy stocks often move dramatically in both directions.

3. Policy uncertainty Energy markets today are influenced as much by politics as economics. Subsidies, regulations, environmental policies, and trade restrictions can dramatically change the outlook for both fossil fuels and renewables.

The Bottom Line

The global energy sector is entering a period defined by two powerful forces: geopolitical instability and energy transition.

The war involving Iran has demonstrated how fragile global oil supply chains remain. At the same time, shifting policy priorities and technological innovation continue to reshape the long-term energy landscape.

For investors, the best approach may not be choosing one side of the energy debate but recognizing that both fossil fuels and renewables will likely play significant roles for decades.

Oil may dominate the headlines today.

But the real investment opportunity lies in understanding how the entire energy system is evolving—and positioning portfolios accordingly.

In an industry where geopolitics, technology and policy collide, diversification and discipline may be the most valuable energy assets of all.

For your investing success,

Ed Coburn

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