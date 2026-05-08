Is This Market Rally a Kickoff or Blowoff | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about some of the fears in the short-term, given how far and fast the market and many leaders have run -- and, indeed, he thinks some near-term wiggles are possible. But he lays out his case that, coming after a five-month correction, the past six weeks are most likely a kickoff rather than a blowoff, while reviewing a handful of names that still look buyable here. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: RKLB, CRCL, CRDO, AVGO, MRVL, AMD, TVTX, DAL, URI, VIK

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