Netflix Bows Out—What’s Next for NFLX and WBD Shareholders?

When we last discussed the brewing battle for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Netflix (NFLX) had made an aggressive move to acquire the company’s studio and streaming assets, only to see Paramount Skydance (PSKY) counter with a richer, all-cash offer for the whole enterprise.

Now the dust has settled.

Netflix has officially stepped out of the bidding war, Paramount Skydance appears set to win (after raising its offer), and investors are left asking two key questions:



Did Netflix dodge a bullet? What should WBD shareholders expect from here?

Let’s take them one at a time.

Netflix Refocuses on What It Does Best

The market’s reaction to Netflix walking away was telling: Shares popped 13.8% on Friday alone. Not only will Netflix keep the cash and shares pledged to the buyout, but the company will also walk away with a $2.8 billion break-up fee, paid by Paramount on Warner Bros.’ behalf.

Importantly, the proposed acquisition always carried significant execution risk. Integrating Warner’s film studio, HBO, DC, and a portfolio of legacy TV networks would have been massively complex. The joint company, had it come to fruition, would have been faced with multiple layers of operational redundancy (HR, management, production, etc., etc.) as well as two independent streaming services that would need to be consolidated in some fashion, something we’ve seen Disney (DIS) try and navigate with Hulu.

Instead, Netflix returns to its core strengths:



A global subscriber base north of 300 million

Expanding operating margins

A growing ad-supported tier that is gaining traction

Recent earnings have shown steady revenue growth and improving profitability, even without a major acquisition. The ad tier, in particular, has become a meaningful incremental revenue driver.

By stepping aside, Netflix preserves its balance sheet flexibility and keeps optionality alive for smaller, more targeted content or technology acquisitions. More forays into live sports, for instance, seem like the low-hanging fruit.

What WBD Shareholders Can Expect

For Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders, the story is more straightforward.

Paramount Skydance’s superior offer—structured as an all-cash transaction—provides something WBD investors haven’t had in some time: clarity and a defined exit value.

WBD has struggled since its formation, burdened by heavy debt, cord-cutting pressures, and uneven box office performance. While its assets are undeniably valuable—HBO, Warner Bros. Studios, DC, and a deep content library—the market has consistently discounted the company due to leverage and structural media headwinds.

An all-cash deal effectively:



Ends the bidding war and puts a firm upside price in place

Removes ongoing operational and balance sheet risk

Provides liquidity for shareholders

The key variable now is regulatory approval. Because Paramount’s bid encompasses the entire company—including cable networks—antitrust scrutiny could be more complex than under Netflix’s partial-asset proposal. That said, assuming the transaction proceeds, shareholders should view the current spread between market price and deal price as primarily a function of timing and regulatory risk.

Right now, with WBD shares trading at 28.18 and the transaction valued at 31/share in cash, that’s a 10% spread. That’s not too far from the 10.5% spread that was in place back in December, which should be taken to mean that the market’s estimation of downside risk is effectively unchanged.

On the timing front, the original offer filings back in December estimated 12 to 18 months for deal completion if Paramount came out on top, so we should treat that as the base case going forward.

Given that context, the question is this: Would you rather take on regulatory risk and tie up your invested assets for a year or a year and a half to net 10%, or do you have other opportunities that could net you higher returns on your capital?

If you’re a WBD shareholder and it’s the former, all you have to do is hold on to your shares; you’ll get cashed out when the deal is complete (assuming it passes regulatory muster).

If it’s the latter (and with shares up more than 150% in the last year), now’s as good a time as any to book profits and look for your next opportunity.

