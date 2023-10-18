Although the summer rally has waned, we remain in a technical bull market. With inflation all the way down to 3.7%, the Fed near the end of its interest rate hikes, and no recession in sight, there’s optimism in the air, for the first time in a while. With that in mind, here’s a fun question to contemplate: How long will it be until we get to Dow 40,000, S&P 5,000 and the Nasdaq 20,000?

Right now, all three of those market benchmarks seem really far off. But they might be closer than you think.

Dow 40,000

Remember when Dow 20,000 was such a huge milestone? That was six and a half years ago. Now it’s over 33,000—despite the fact that the Dow has been the slowest-rising of the three major stock market indexes, though it also fell a lot less than the other two in 2022. All told, the most staid of the three major indexes is up 76% in the three-plus years since bottoming after the March/April 2020 coronavirus crash. Don’t expect another 76% gain in the next three years. But a 19% bump in the next two years seems more than reasonable, especially now that the index is finally making some headway after lagging behind the other two indexes. That would get the Dow to 40,000.

The S&P 500 getting to 5,000 seems just as attainable…

S&P 5,000

Heck, the large-cap index touched as high as 4,700 to end 2021. And despite the rocky few years that followed, the summer surge has it only 9% below those highs. All it would take to push the S&P over 5,000 is a 15.5% return. Given that the index is already up 13.3% year to date, I doubt it gets there this year. But in the next 12 months? Barring anything worse than a modest recession or some other unforeseen catastrophe, I’d bet on it. New bull markets tend to keep rising for years, not months.

Nasdaq 20,000

As for Nasdaq 20,000, that would take a much heftier 49% advance. Sounds like a steep climb, but remember, the Nasdaq – heavy on the mega-cap tech stocks and artificial intelligence stocks that have led the recent resurgence – moves much faster than the benchmark S&P 500 and the stodgier, dividend dinosaur-heavy Dow. It’s up 29% year to date, the best start for the index in four decades, so it’s pretty overcooked at the moment. But looking back to 2009 and 2020, the last two times stocks were emerging from bear markets, the Nasdaq took a mere 13 months to double after the March 2009 bottom and just under 11 months to double after the Covid-induced flash crash in March/April 2020. Having just reached the 12-month mark since bottoming in October of last year, we’re at the midpoint of those two recent recoveries. And the Nasdaq clearly hasn’t doubled.

Could it happen by October 2024, however? Absolutely. The momentum in AI alone could propel the index another 49% in the next 15 months. And if it’s not to 20,000 by the end of 2025, I’d be surprised: After every bear market bottom in the 21st century, the Nasdaq has taken no longer than three years to double.

Of course, here’s the part where I remind you that past returns are not indicative of future performance. Even as the current stock market picture grows brighter by the day, there’s always the chance that an unexpected event (like, say, the global pandemic in 2020) can knock it back.

But chances are, stock prices will be higher a year from now than they are today. Perhaps significantly higher.

I doubt the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq will hit any of the aforementioned benchmarks this calendar year (definitely not the Nasdaq). But getting there by next year seems possible; by 2025, Dow 40,000 and S&P 5,000 seem very reachable, if not likely.

Ultimately, however, big shiny numbers don’t really matter anyway when it comes to indexes. They’re convenient measuring sticks and fun talking points. And with a new bull market in full swing, it’s a good time to dream big.

When do you think the major indexes will hit these new all-time highs?

*This post is periodically updated to reflect market conditions.

