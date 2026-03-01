3 Small-Cap Materials Stocks That Are Crushing It in 2026

The materials sector hasn’t exactly been the market’s flashiest corner in 2026—but it has quietly delivered. Up roughly 3.6% year to date, it stands as one of just a handful of S&P 500 sectors still in positive territory. The relative strength of the following small-cap materials stocks is even more notable given the broader backdrop: small caps have struggled, with the Russell 2000 notably becoming the first major index to slip into correction territory this year.

And yet, beneath that surface-level weakness, a select group of small-cap materials companies is doing far more than just holding up. Lightwave Logic (LWLG), Rayonier Advanced Materials (RAYM), and Tronox (TROX) are not only posting outsized gains, each riding a unique mix of industry tailwinds, but due to company-specific execution, and, in some cases, long-awaited inflection points, they’re the three best-performing small-cap materials stocks in 2026.

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The 3 Best-Performing Small-Cap Materials Stocks of 2026

Lightwave Logic (LWLG): Betting on the Future of Data Infrastructure

Lightwave Logic isn’t a traditional materials company in the sense of mining or chemicals. Instead, it operates at the intersection of advanced materials and photonics, developing “Electro-Optic” polymers designed to dramatically improve the speed and efficiency of data transmission in fiber-optic networks.

Its core value proposition is simple: As global data demand explodes—driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing—existing infrastructure is hitting physical and economic limits. Lightwave’s polymer-based modulators promise faster speeds with lower power consumption, positioning the company as a potential enabler of next-generation data centers and telecom systems.

The stock’s roughly 119% gain this year reflects growing investor confidence that its technology is moving closer to commercial adoption. After years of being viewed as a “story stock,” Lightwave appears to be transitioning into a revenue-generating phase, with partnerships and validation milestones beginning to stack up.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM): Reinventing a Legacy Business

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a far more traditional player on the surface, producing high-purity cellulose used in products ranging from pharmaceuticals and food additives to industrial applications. But the company’s recent performance—up about 84% year to date—suggests a deeper transformation underway.

Historically, RYAM has been tied to cyclical end markets and pricing pressures. More recently, however, management has been focused on reshaping the portfolio toward higher-margin, specialty applications while improving operational efficiency across its production footprint.

That shift is beginning to show up in the numbers. Cost discipline, better pricing dynamics in key segments, and a more favorable product mix have helped expand margins, even in an environment where many industrial companies are struggling to maintain profitability.

RYAM’s differentiation lies in its transition story. Investors are beginning to price in a more resilient, less commodity-sensitive business model. In a shaky small-cap environment, that kind of perceived stability can be a powerful catalyst.

Tronox Holdings (TROX): Leveraging Scale in a Tight Titanium Market

Tronox operates squarely within the traditional materials playbook, producing titanium dioxide (TiO₂), a critical pigment used in paints, coatings, plastics, and paper. Its roughly 76% gain this year reflects a favorable combination of industry dynamics and company-specific strengths.

The TiO₂ market has tightened after a period of oversupply, with improved pricing helping lift margins across the industry. Tronox, as a vertically integrated producer with control over its raw materials, is particularly well positioned to benefit from that upswing.

Beyond cyclical recovery, the company has also been focused on balance sheet improvement and disciplined capital allocation—two factors that investors tend to reward in commodity businesses. As leverage comes down and cash flow improves, equity holders are seeing more of the upside.

What differentiates Tronox is its operational leverage to improving market conditions. When pricing power returns in a commodity segment, the best-positioned players often see outsized gains—and Tronox is clearly one of them in this cycle.

While the Russell 2000’s correction highlights the fragility of small caps more broadly, even in challenging markets, pockets of strength emerge where structural trends, execution, and timing intersect.

To learn more about the best-looking small-cap stocks, subscribe to Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, where Chief Analyst Tyler Laundon highlights the biggest opportunities for small-cap investors.

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