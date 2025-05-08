Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
One Trader Is Buying Hundreds of Millions of Dollars of LEAP Calls

In the face of extreme market volatility, one trader is buying hundreds of millions of dollars in LEAP calls and placing a massively bullish bet on the years ahead.

May 8, 2025
Jacob Mintz
high jump LEAP options

While 2025 has gotten off to a rocky start for the stock market, one trader is buying hundreds of millions of dollars of LEAP calls looking for a big rally by 2027.

Before I dive into the big call buying I noted above, I wanted to explain what a LEAP option is and why this trader may be buying these calls.

LEAP stands for Long-term Equity Anticipation Security, which is an option whose expiration is more than a year out in time. Essentially, this is a normal call or put, but with more time until its expiration.

A trader typically buys a LEAP when they want longer-term exposure to a stock or index.

Now let’s dive into this call buying, and please note all of these calls expire in June of 2027, and all of the trades below are positions ranging from $8-$15 million of capital at risk:

Buyer of 1,200 Microsoft (MSFT) June 440 Calls (exp. 2027) for $79 – Stock at 435

Buyer of 7,000 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) June 105 Calls (exp. 2027) for $28 – stock at 99

Buyer of 2,000 ARM Holdings (ARM) June 120 Calls (exp. 2027) for $46 – Stock at 120

Buyer of 2,000 Broadcom (AVGO) June 120 Calls (exp. 2027) for $54 – Stock at 200

Buyer of 600 ASML (ASML) June 690 Calls (exp. 2027) for $160 – Stock at 682

Buyer of 400 Service Now (NOW) June 980 Calls (exp. 2027) for $240 – Stock at 974

Buyer of 1,000 Mastercard (MA) June 560 Calls (exp. 2027) for $103 – Stock at 560

Buyer of 1,100 United Health (UNH) June 400 Calls (exp. 2027) for $89.30 – Stock at 402

Buyer of 400 Service Now (NOW) June 980 Calls (exp. 2027) for $250 – Stock at 985

Buyer of 700 ASML (ASML) June 690 Calls (exp. 2027) for $167 – Stock at 686

Buyer of 3,400 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) June 105 Calls (exp. 2027) for $29.5 – Stock at 100

Buyer of 3,000 Pinduoduo (PDD) June 105 Calls (exp. 2027) for $30.60 – Stock at 104

Buyer of 1,000 Vertex (VRTX) June 500 Calls (exp. 2027) for $125 – Stock at 499

Buyer of 2,500 Arm Holdings (ARM) June 115 Calls (exp. 2027) for $39.50 – Stock at 111

Buyer of 1,700 Microsoft (MSFT) June 390 Calls (exp. 2027) for $71.60 – Stock at 387

Buyer of 500 Eli Lilly (LLY) June 830 Calls (exp. 2027) for $210 – Stock at 867

Buyer of 2,000 Amazon (AMZN) June 180 Calls (exp. 2027) for $43.70 – Stock at 182

Buyer of 2,200 Google (GOOGL) June 155 Calls (exp. 2027) for $37 – Stock at 157

Essentially, this trader has bought well over a hundred million dollars of calls in market leaders, betting that these stocks will rise dramatically by June of 2027.

And if I liked the theme of these trades, but didn’t have the capital to follow into every trade, I might instead buy at-the-money calls in the SPY or the QQQ to get similar exposure. Here are a couple examples:

Buy the SPY December 565 Calls (exp. 12/17/2027) for $90

Or...

Buy the QQQ June 485 Calls (exp. 6/17/2027) for $86

Stepping back, it appears this big trader is bullish on the market, though doesn’t see a massive move happening in the coming weeks or months, but instead is anticipating a run at new all-time highs in the years to come. Let’s hope he/she is right!

Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
