Options Trader vs. Options Institute: Comparing Cabot’s Options Trading Services

For those that are unfamiliar, Cabot has two options experts offering two very different ways to profit in bull, bear, and sideways markets. Here are the profiles of myself, and Andy Crowder, and the differences between our options trading services.

I (Jacob Mintz) come from the trading floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (CBOE) where I was a market maker, and managed trading crowds for nearly a decade. As technology changed the game, I took my trading team off the floor and set up a proprietary trading desk where we competed and traded against the top banks and hedge funds in the world, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citadel and more.

[text_ad]

Here is me on the trading floor, with slightly more hair:

At Cabot, I run the Cabot Options Trader/Cabot Options Trader Pro and Cabot Profit Booster services. Here is a simple look at what we do at each service.

Cabot Options Trader – We are going for home runs, and grand slams. While a 20-40% profit is certainly nice, in the right market we are looking to make 100-500% on a trade, and even more if I really get a trade nailed perfectly.

We do this via buying calls and buying puts.

Cabot Options Trader Pro – Again, we are going for home runs and grand slams, but we can do so with more sophisticated trades such as bull call spreads, bear put spreads, and more.

Cabot Profit Booster – This is a service where we sell covered calls against stock positions looking to make 3-10% per trade. Essentially, we are trying to create yield.

Now let’s dive into Andy Crowder, who runs Cabot Options Institute, and a breakdown of his four services …

Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades.

Quant Trader – The Quant Trader service takes a strictly quantitative approach to sell a variety of credit spreads on highly-liquid stocks and indexes, with an approximate 20 day holding period, looking to make 8-15% per trade.

Fundamentals Trader – In Fundamentals Trader Andy executes Poor Mans Covered Calls (buying LEAP options and selling shorter-term calls) on stocks from the Warren Buffett and Dogs of the Dow stocks portfolios, as well as the leading market Indexes and Bonds.

Earnings Trader – This is a quick-hitting service that makes a play on earnings season via selling options with inflated prices the day before the announcement, and then closing that trade the very next day, looking to make 8-12% overnight.

Income Trader – Income trader uses a put selling strategy to collect yields every month, and then should the market or stock decline, transitions to selling calls against those stock positions.

At the end of the day, the difference between Jacob and Andy is Jacob is going for home runs, and sometimes those trades will work, and sometimes they won’t. And on the other side of the coin, Andy at Options Institute is looking to hit singles over and over and over again, and at the end of the year, those successes will really add up to big profits.

To learn more about each of the services, a click on any of the links above will get you started.

[author_ad]