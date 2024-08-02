Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Daily Stock News  How To Invest

Use ETFs, Not Mutual Funds to Diversify Your Portfolio

Investing in funds is a great way to add diversification. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are our pick over mutual funds, and here are three ideas to get started.

August 2, 2024
Nancy Zambell
ETF Coins

I recently wrote a comprehensive article about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in my monthly magazine. But I wanted to highlight them again here as I think that a lot of younger investors don’t realize how easily ETFs can 1) introduce you to investing; and 2) help you diversify your portfolio without taking on the risks that most folks associate with buying individual stocks.


[text_ad]

Back when my first employer offered the opportunity to invest in a 401k, the only available investments were in mutual funds. But when ETFs were introduced into the marketplace in 1993, they quickly found a place in millions of portfolios due to their advantages over mutual funds, including:

5 Ways ETFs Beat Mutual Funds

Transparency and Liquidity. Since they disclose their holdings every day—unlike mutual funds which are only required to disclose 60 days after the end of a quarter—investors always know which stocks and bonds are in the ETF.

Tax Efficiency. Often, mutual funds need to boost capital for share redemptions or rebalancing their portfolio, which may lead to capital gains—and capital gain taxes for their shareholders. An ETF works more like a stock in that you would incur capital gains only when you sell it, depending on your holding period.

Easy to Trade. ETFs trade like stocks—all day long; whereas mutual funds can only be bought or sold at the close of the market, or 4 p.m. EST.

Generally, Less Expensive than Mutual Funds. With an ETF, you’ll pay a commission to a brokerage house. Mutual funds entail additional costs, which results in an average expense ratio of 0.81% for index funds, while index ETFs average just 0.48%.

No Minimum Investment. Whereas you can purchase one share of an ETF, most funds have a minimum investment, such as $500 to $10,000 or more.

ETFs cover nearly every sector and industry—domestic and international. As of the end of 2023, there were 3,108 ETFs with $8.1 trillion in assets, giving you plenty of investment opportunities!

Additionally, you can purchase broad, index-based ETFs as well as ETFs focused specifically on:

  • Stocks
  • Bonds
  • Commodities
  • Precious Metals
  • Currencies
  • International
  • And even cryptocurrencies!

Don’t Buy Just Any ETF; Make Sure It’s the One for You!

And just as with individual stocks, it’s important to evaluate ETFs prior to purchasing them.

Here are a few tips to help you decide whether or not an ETF belongs in your portfolio.

Performance. You can track the performance of ETFs over a period of time, such as three or five years. There are many websites that will do this, but my favorite is Morningstar:

https://www.morningstar.com/topics/etfs?

Expenses. Not all ETFs are created equal. Just because there may be 15 ETFs in one sector, don’t assume they will have similar expense ratios. So, you’ll need to balance out the expenses against the return. You may find that you’ll do better with a slightly higher expense ratio if you can also earn higher returns. You can find this information on the above website also.

Screening for ETFs

Again, there are many sites that will help you with this task, but two of my favorites are:

https://etfdb.com/screener/

https://www.wisdomtree.com/

3 ETF Ideas for You

In my Cabot Money Club portfolio, I hold about 20 ETFs, ranging from broad-based to sector-specific, to a few that focus only on dividend-paying stocks.

From that portfolio, I’ve reviewed and chosen three ideas for you, all highly rated, with attractive returns.

I hope you’ll find at least one that makes sense for your portfolio.

ALPS O’Shares Russell Smallcap Qlty Divd ETF (OUSM)

Top 10 Holdings

Holdings% Portfolio WeightSector
Encompass Health Corp2.03 Healthcare
Tradeweb Markets Inc1.99 Financial Services
Juniper Networks Inc1.99 Technology
Old Republic International Corp1.98 Financial Services
Organon & Co Ordinary Shares1.97 Healthcare
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc1.95 Industrials
New York Times Co Class A1.94 Communication Services
Primerica Inc1.92 Financial Services
ITT Inc1.9 Industrials
Texas Roadhouse Inc1.89Consumer Cyclical
Total Return %YTD1-Year3-Year5-Year
Total Return % (Price)13.0320.528.9311.29
Total Return % (NAV)12.9720.498.8811.31

Source: Morningstar

Dividend Appreciation ETF Vanguard (VIG)

Top 10 Holdings

Holdings% Portfolio WeightSector
Apple Inc4.48 Technology
Microsoft Corp4.27 Technology
Broadcom Inc4.02 Technology
JPMorgan Chase & Co3.34 Financial Services
Exxon Mobil Corp3 Energy
UnitedHealth Group Inc2.7 Healthcare
Visa Inc Class A2.27 Financial Services
Procter & Gamble Co2.24 Consumer Defensive
Costco Wholesale Corp2.17 Consumer Defensive
Mastercard Inc Class A2.09Financial Services

Total Return %YTD1-Year3-Year5-Year
Total Return % (Price)11.4915.557.711.63
Total Return % (NAV)11.5615.597.7311.64

Source: Morningstar

Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Top 10 Holdings

Holdings% Portfolio WeightSector
Krystal Biotech Inc3.92 Healthcare
Alkermes PLC3.16 Healthcare
Avidity Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares2.97 Healthcare
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc2.86 Healthcare
Immunovant Inc2.84 Healthcare
Corcept Therapeutics Inc2.54 Healthcare
Merus NV2.45 Healthcare
Denali Therapeutics Inc2.32 Healthcare
Arcellx Inc2.22 Healthcare
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc2.21Healthcare

Total Return %YTD1-Year3-Year5-Year
Total Return % (Price)12.6717.69-5.460.86
Total Return % (NAV)12.5417.35-5.590.81

Source: Morningstar

To learn more about the ETF investing, see my top picks, and even gain access to our model ETF portfolios, subscribe to Cabot Money Club today!

[author_ad]
Nancy Zambell
Nancy Zambell
Nancy Zambell has spent 30 years educating and helping individual investors navigate the minefields of the financial industry. She has created and/or written numerous investment publications, including UnDiscovered Stocks, UnTapped Opportunities, and Nancy Zambell’s Buried Treasures under $10. Nancy has worked with MoneyShow.com for many years as an editor and interviewer for their on-site video studios.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.