Why Is Nasdaq Important to Growth Investing?

We’ll talk about what makes the Nasdaq important to growth investing in a minute, but first, some context.

With the arrival of the final quarter of the year, the Nasdaq Composite is up more than 25% while the S&P 500 is up a much more modest 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is now negative for the year.

As an interesting bit of context, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is also negative for the year (down 2%). The Equal Weight Index normalizes weighting to reduce the impact of mega-cap names (Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, etc.) and attempts to more broadly convey the performance of large caps.

Why the performance mismatch? It could be any number of factors. Growth stocks were hit harder than the broader markets in 2022 and could lead the next leg higher or investors could be looking at the mega-cap tech stocks as a way to pursue “safer” growth (a company like Apple with $50 billion cash on hand might see its share price go down but is unlikely to fail in any but the most extreme circumstances).

Regardless of the rationale, short-term price action is indicating that investors, both retail and institutional, began to look ahead, and saw a light at the end of the tunnel for the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

That investor perception (and the Nasdaq’s composition) is what created those returns and it’s what makes the Nasdaq important to growth investing.

Why is the Nasdaq different? It has a lot to do with the exchange’s origins. Back when the New York Stock Exchange was still the only game in town, the Nasdaq was just a quotation system and didn’t actually trade stocks. As the Nasdaq Stock Market got going, it included lots of stocks that traded as speculative over-the-counter (OTC) issues. But as the Exchange became the first U.S. stock market to start trading online, it attracted a swarm of new tech companies who saw it as a more modern, more dynamic place to list their stocks. Those companies included Apple, Cisco, Dell, Microsoft and Oracle and a host of others.

You can hear an echo of that period when the little report on the radio after the stock markets close calls the Nasdaq “the tech-heavy Nasdaq.”

The Nasdaq is especially important to growth investors exactly for that reason. The exchange’s heavy weighting toward tech and other “riskier” issues lets investors use it as a barometer of how much risk investors are willing to take on at any one time. If the Dow is leading the market, investors are risk-averse, and growth issues are out of fashion.

But when the Nasdaq leads the way, investors’ risk appetite is keen, and growth investors can ramp up their own risk accordingly.

Conversely, when the appetite for risk is low, the Nasdaq tends to lead the way in the other direction, as we saw in 2022.

