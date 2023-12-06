Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), two of Wall Street’s true heavyweights, have long been mainstays of many investors’ portfolios. Even the lay investor knows that, which is why they’re perhaps the two stocks my investing-agnostic friends and family members most frequently ask me about. Specifically, what they ask is: which is the better long-term investment going forward? With that in mind, I thought it might be useful to break it down with an Apple vs. Amazon stock tale of the tape.

There’s a lot to like about both companies, of course.

Apple remains a cash cow, generating $171 billion in gross profits over the last 12 months, and last year authorizing an additional $90 billion stock buyback plan in an effort to flex its financial muscle and lure more investors (hint: it’s working!).

Amazon, meanwhile, is arguably the most diversified company in America, having revolutionized the way people shop, launched a video streaming service that rivals Netflix (NFLX), created a profitable cloud computing wing, etc. (all for the purpose of sending founder Jeff Bezos to space, apparently...but that’s another story!).

But there are nits to pick about each company.

Apple has become something of a one-trick pony under Tim Cook, churning out a seemingly endless line of iPhones but failing to innovate the way it did under the late Steve Jobs. With iPhone sales sagging, it will need to create something new to really excite consumers (and investors) again. The Apple TV+ streaming service, launched more than two years ago, looks like a nice start, though launching a streaming service isn’t exactly a novel idea (though it was quite well-timed for the era of social distancing and self-isolating). And it’s clearly lagging behind Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ streaming service, despite the success of shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance.

The problems with Amazon, meanwhile, have more to do with the stock itself—namely, its rich value. AMZN stock currently has a trailing P/E of 77, more than double times AAPL’s value. That chasm between the stocks’ valuations is a good place to start when examining the tale of the fundamental tape for Apple vs. Amazon stock.

Here’s a closer look at AAPL and AMZN, broken into a few key numbers:



Tale of the Tape: Apple vs. Amazon Stock

Trailing P/Es: AAPL 32, AMZN 77

Forward P/Es: AAPL 29, AMZN 39

Latest sales growth: AAPL 3.5%, AMZN 11%

Cash per share: AAPL $3.96, AMZN $6.21

Institutional ownership: AAPL 61.3%, AMZN 60.5%

On current and future value, AAPL clearly has AMZN beat. And Apple’s earnings have held up better through the recent doldrums.

Amazon has more cash and cash per share, with $64 billion in total cash compared to just $61 billion for Apple. Meanwhile, the companies have almost identical institutional ownership, right around 60%.

From a fundamental perspective, you’d have to say that’s advantage Apple: while Amazon has a balance sheet advantage in its cash on hand, the company’s struggles in 2022 are still weighing on shares.

So now let’s move to some technical analysis of the two stocks.

Like most growth stocks, AMZN was flying high until the end of 2021, touching as high as 187 a share (split-adjusted) before pulling back to the low 100s in May and June, bouncing in the late summer, and selling off to pre-pandemic levels to close out the year. Since the end of 2022, however, it’s been a totally different story, with AMZN up 69% in 2023 and beating the Nasdaq (up 36.7%).

Apple stock has also outperformed the Nasdaq this year, rising 54.2% YTD. But it’s done so with far less volatility, falling only about 28% in last year’s bear market (from peak to trough), compared to AMZN’s 54% decline.

With the growth stock bull market consolidating its gains heading into 2024, I think either of them would be a good buy as growth stocks - and tech stocks in particular - continue to lead the way. Apple certainly looks better over the last few years, but over the long haul, I prefer AMZN in the battle of Apple vs. Amazon stock.

AMZN Stock is the Winner

And we’re talking about the long run here, not just the next six to nine months. Both AAPL and AMZN are stocks you’d be wise to hold in your long-term or retirement portfolio. But I think Amazon has the more diversified list of offerings, and the stock is coming off a period of underperformance.

