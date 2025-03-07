Growth Stocks Have Crashed, Now What?

There’s no sugar coating it: The last three weeks have been UGLY for growth stocks and, really, most of the market. Leaders such as Palantir (PLTR), Applovin (APP), Nvidia (NVDA) and more have come under a ton of pressure. So now that leading growth stocks have crashed, where do we go from here?

Let’s start here: While growth stocks have been battered, there are stocks/sectors where that hot money has rotated. For example …

Take a look at the charts of AbbVie (ABBV), Gilead (GILD) and really any pharma play, and you will see strong outperformance.

Or one can look at individual international stocks such as Alibaba (BABA) or Deutsche Bank (DB), or some of the ETF’s that represent those stocks such as China Internet (KWEB), Vanguard Europe (VGK), or iShares Germany (EWG) and you can see that money is rotating to long forgotten stocks and countries.

So maybe the play is to continue to chase international stocks via an international ETF like the Vanguard All World ETF (VEU), which is an index that seeks to get broad exposure across developed and emerging non-U.S. equity markets around the globe.

And if I were to do so via options, I might buy to open the VEU September 62 call for around $3. Though I do want to note options trading in VEU and similar “all world” ETFs like the iShares Core ETF (IEFA) is fairly illiquid.

But back to growth stocks, I do want to highlight that on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, option activity has ramped very bullish in Nasdaq stocks and, really, across the market. Here is a sample of the big bullish option activity made by the hedge funds and institutions I follow:

Tuesday:

Buyer of 27,000 Broadcom (AVGO) June 240/270 Bull Call Spread for $2.70 – Stock at 183

Buyer of 15,000 Broadcom (AVGO) July 250/300 Bull Call Spread for $3.75 – Stock at 188

Buyer of 10,000 Eaton (ETN) September 340/390 Bull Call Spread for $6.20 – Stock at 276

Buyer of 1,000 Astera Labs (ALAB) April 70 Calls for $6.90 – Stock at 66

Buyer of 1,000 Astera Labs (ALAB) April 75 Calls for $5.50 – Stock at 67

Buyer of 10,000 Schlumberger (SLB) August 45 calls for $1.45 – Stock at 39 (rolled back from August 47.5 calls)

Buyer of 10,000 Schlumberger (SLB) June 42.5 Calls for $1.60 – Stock at 39 (rolled back from June 45 calls)

Buyer of 2,000 Gilead (GILD) March 120 Calls for $0.97 – Stock at 115

Buyer of 1,800 Shopify (SHOP) July 90/140 Bull Call Spread for $15.50 – Stock at 100

Buyer of 4,000 Robinhood (HOOD) March 50 Calls for $2.20 – Stock at 47

Wednesday:

Buyer of 10,000 Pinduoduo (PDD) April 125 Calls (exp. 4/11) for $6.50 – Stock at 118

Buyer of 1,500 Deutsche Bank (DB) April 24 Calls for $0.95 – Stock at 23

Seller of 2,000 Crowdstrike (CRWD) April 280 Puts for $3.40 – Stock at 350 (trader willing to buy 200,000 shares at 280)

Seller of 10,000 Vertiv (VRT) May 70 Puts for $3.65 – Stock at 87 (trader willing to buy 1 million shares at 70)

Buyer of 100,000 Nvidia (NVDA) June 120 Calls for $12.15 – Stock at 115 (rolled from April 120 calls)

Buyer of 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) January 185 Calls for $4.70 – Stock at 165

Buyer of 10,000 Starbucks (SBUX) March 115 Calls for $1.19 – Stock at 111.5

There are a couple things I like about this option activity …

First traders are buying the leaders in a big way via 42,000 Broadcom (AVGO) Bull Call Spreads and 100,000 NVDA calls.

Second, the list of stocks above is very diverse. There is tech option activity in AVGO/NVDA/CRWD/SHOP, as well as Oil (SLB), Finance (HOOD), Consumer (SBUX) and much more.

Finally, put buying across the market, which is a bearish trade, has slowed down quite dramatically in the last two days.

So, what are my thoughts on the market given all that I’ve noted above? I’m cautiously optimistic that the market pullback of the last couple weeks is nearing its end.

