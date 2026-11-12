AMZN Stock vs. GOOG Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Today?

Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) are two of the world’s most recognizable brands and Wall Street’s most coveted stocks, and the long-term trajectory of each blue-chip stock has been bullish for years. Plus, it’s estimated that more than 40% of all web traffic is hosted by those two companies combined. But which looks like the better buy today, AMZN stock or GOOG stock?

Both stocks were beaten down by the growth stock sell-off of 2022 but have bounced back impressively since, driven incessantly higher by the Mag. 7 phenomenon and the emergence of AI.

GOOG has risen 237% since the start of 2023 vs. AMZN’s 221% gain. In the last decade, GOOG is up 692% vs. a 629% gain in AMZN.

Both of those figures have more than doubled the S&P 500’s 10-year return of 250%.

Now the question is: Can AMZN and GOOG repeat or beat that performance over the next five years?

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It would be foolish to doubt either company at this point. That said, no stock continues to grow at a breakneck pace forever. Just ask anyone who bought Cisco Systems (CSCO) back in 2000, when it became the largest company in the world by market cap. (Buyers at the 2000 peak finally saw their returns flip positive last year, after a quarter century.) So chances are, one or both of these blue-chip tech stocks will start to slow in the years ahead.

Given that backdrop, I thought it might be a fun exercise to examine which tech giant stock is better positioned for future growth.

Here’s a closer look at AMZN stock and GOOG stock, broken into a few key numbers:

Tale of the Tape: AMZN Stock vs. GOOG Stock

Trailing P/Es: AMZN 21.9, GOOG 14.9

Forward P/Es: AMZN 24.7, GOOG 19.1

Estimated 2027 revenue growth: AMZN 15.8%, GOOG 27.6%

Cash per share: AMZN $10.56, GOOG $21.56

Institutional ownership: AMZN 69%, GOOG 62%

That comparison tells us that AMZN is still the more overvalued stock. However, until recently it had been the faster-growing company on both the top and bottom lines; from FY2015 through FY2025, Amazon (AMZN) achieved a 21.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenues and a 62.7% earnings CAGR, while Alphabet (GOOG) delivered an 18.3% revenue CAGR and a 23.2% earnings CAGR.

That said, Alphabet has a lot more cash on hand (about $265 billion compared to Amazon’s $114 billion), with roughly half as much debt.

It’s also worth noting that the 10-year period above starts from something of a low base for Amazon, as that marked the start of massive scaling in Amazon Web Services.

The elephant in the room, of course, is artificial intelligence. Amazon is guiding for about $220 billion in CapEx this year vs. $200 billion or so for Alphabet. And both companies expect that figure to grow even further in the years ahead. Alphabet has said their spending will “increase significantly in 2027" while Amazon has said they’ll “spend meaningfully more in 2027.”

Analysts are expecting each company to spend north of $300 billion in 2027 alone, with more of the same in the years that follow.

GOOG Has More Upside Potential

You can’t go wrong with either of these growth stocks. If you bought both of them five, 10 or even 15 years ago, you’ve made a LOT of money. But between its cash stockpile and cheaper valuation, I like GOOG stock to outperform AMZN in the next five years. In fact, that shift already seems to be taking place, as the last five years have shown (GOOG has outperformed AMZN nearly 2-to-1 in the last five years). It could be the start of a longer-term role reversal between two of the biggest, baddest tech stocks on the block.

Given the state of the current bull market, you could buy both (or either, although I prefer GOOG); either way, an investment in GOOG stock will likely turn out quite well five years from now.

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*This article is periodically updated to reflect market conditions

