3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 4%

This is a guest contribution by Bob Ciura of Sure Dividend.

The S&P 500 has rebounded from a weak start to the year, and is now up 16% year-to-date. This is a strong year-to-date return. But with the S&P 500 P/E ratio now above 30, stocks may be overvalued right now.

Stocks with low P/E ratios can offer attractive returns if their valuation multiples expand. And when a low P/E stock also has a high dividend yield, investors get ‘paid to wait’ for the valuation multiple to increase.

In this article, we will discuss 3 undervalued high dividend stocks with yields above 4%, that could be attractive buys in fall 2025.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA)

Comcast is a media, entertainment and communications company. As of Q1 2023, Comcast began reporting in 2 key business segments: Connectivity & Platforms (Residential Connectivity & Platforms and Business Services Connectivity), and Content & Experiences (Media, Studios, Theme Parks).

Comcast reported its Q3 2025 results on 10/30/2025. Revenue fell 2.7% year over year to $31.2 billion, operating income fell 5.5% to $5.5 billion, adjusted earnings fell 4.9% to $4.1 billion, while adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) was flat at $1.12. Adjusted EBITDA (a cash flow proxy) remained resilient, falling 0.7% to $9.7 billion and free cash flow came in at $4.9 billion.

The Connectivity & Platforms segment’s revenues fell by 1.4% to $20.2 billion. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA fell 3.7% to $8.0 billion. The Content & Experiences segment’s revenue dropped by 6.8% to $11.7 billion, primarily due to stronger results last year due to the Olympics, while its adjusted EBITDA rose 8.4% to $2.0 billion.

For the quarter, Comcast repurchased $1.2 billion worth of common stock at an average price of $26.09 per share, reducing its shares outstanding by 5% versus a year ago.

Comcast generates substantial cash flow. From 2021 to 2024, it allocated just over 50% of its operating cash flow for capital spending in the long-term growth of the business, which left ample free cash flow to cover the dividend.

Comcast has had 17 consecutive years of dividend increases through two recessions. Its 15-year compounded dividend growth rate was 14%. This fast dividend growth was made possible through solid earnings growth and the firm’s conservative dividend payout ratio. Its dividend is well-covered by earnings and cash flows.

Sonoco Products (SON)

Sonoco Products provides packaging, industrial products and supply chain services to its customers. The markets that use the company’s products include those in the appliances, electronics, beverage, construction and food industries. The company generates more than $5 billion in annual sales.

Sonoco Products is now composed of 2 major segments, Consumer Packaging, and Industrial Packaging, with all other businesses listed as “All Other”.

In the 2025 third quarter, revenue grew 57.8% to $2.13 billion, but this was $20 million below expectations. Adjusted earnings-per share of $1.92 compared to $1.49 in the prior year, but this was $0.01 below estimates. Revenues and earnings once again benefited from the addition of Eviosys. For the quarter, Consumer Packaging revenues were up 117% to $1.44 billion, mostly due to contributions from Eviosys.

Results were also aided by price increases that were implemented to offset tariffs and favorable currency exchange rates. Industrial Paper Packing sales were unchanged at $585 million as price increases were offset by weaker volume following two plant divestitures in China last year. All Other grew 1% to $108 million as volume gains in temperature-assured packaging was only partially offset by lower volume in industrial plastics.

Sonoco Products provided an updated outlook for 2025 as well, with the company now expecting adjusted earnings-per share in a range of $5.65 to $5.75 for the year. With a 2025 expected dividend payout ratio of 37%, the dividend is secure with room for continued increases each year.

SON has a long history of increasing dividends. On April 16, 2025, Sonoco Products announced that it raised its quarterly dividend 1.9% to $0.53, extending the company’s dividend growth streak to 49 consecutive years. Shares are currently yielding 5.1%.

United Bankshares (UBSI)

United Bankshares was formed in 1982 and since that time, has acquired more than 30 separate banking institutions. This focus on acquisitions, in addition to organic growth, has allowed United to expand into a regional powerhouse in the Mid-Atlantic with about $30 billion in total assets, and annual revenue of about a billion dollars.

United posted third quarter earnings on October 23, 2025, and results were better than expected on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings came to 92 cents, which was 11 cents ahead of estimates. On a dollar basis, earnings rose from $95 million to $131 million year-over-year. Revenue was up 23% year-on-year to $323 million, beating estimates by $13.5 million.

Noninterest income was $43 million, up 35% year-over-year. The gain was driven by gains on investment securities, primarily. The year-ago period saw a loss on investment securities that was more than reversed into a strong profit this year. Net interest income was higher by $50 million, or 22%, from the year-ago period. The gain was due to an increase in average earning assets, lower rates paid on deposits, and higher acquired loan accretion income. Net interest margin was 3.80%, which was up 28 basis points from the year-ago period.

The company has a long dividend history, with a very impressive 51 consecutive years of dividend increases. United’s dividend payout ratio is now 46% of earnings, and we expect it will remain there. We see United’s dividend as safe and able to weather an economic downturn, as it did during the Great Recession.

UBSI has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King. UBSI shares currently yield 4.0%.

Disclosure: No positions in any stocks mentioned

