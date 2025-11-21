Negative Now but Bullish Later | Cabot Weekly Review

Mike Cintolo is playing defense for now though is staying flexible and expecting another profitable upturn--eventually. In this week’s video, Mike shows you the negative intermediate-term evidence that’s been piling up, though he also makes a point to highlight some of the longer-term positives, too; he highlights stocks from a variety of areas that’s he’s watching, including some deflating AI stocks that are actually showing some relative strength. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: NTRA, GH, CIEN, WDC, FROG, LVS, W, ATI, HXL, AU, B, ALB, VIK

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

