3 High Dividend Stocks Paying Out Every Month

This is a guest contribution by Bob Ciura of Sure Dividend. Sure Dividend helps individual investors build high quality dividend growth portfolios for the long run.

Monthly dividend stocks are highly appealing for income investors. That is because these particular dividend stocks pay their dividends every month, instead of once per quarter like most dividend-paying stocks.

Even better, many monthly dividend stocks have high yields well above the market average. The following 3 monthly dividend stocks have solid yields above 4%, and make dividend payments each month.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income (O) is a retail real estate-focused REIT that has become famous for its successful dividend growth history and monthly dividend payments. Today, it owns over 15,500 properties throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Continental Europe. It owns retail properties that are not part of a wider retail development (such as a mall) but instead are standalone properties. Its properties range from 7-Eleven convenience stores (its largest tenant) all the way up to a 21.9% stake in the world-famous Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

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In the 2026 first quarter, the company’s total revenue rose by 12.2% year-over-year to $1.55 billion in the quarter. The primary growth catalyst for O was the carryover effect of its $6.2 billion in investment volume in 2025 (a selectivity rate of merely 5%), as well as its $2.6 billion in pro-rata investment volume in Q1 2026 (with a selectivity rate of 9%). Contractual rent increases also resulted in 0.8% same store rental revenue growth during the quarter.

The quality of O’s properties allowed it to renew leases at higher rents than the previous rent (the recapture rate was 103.4% in Q1 2026) for the quarter. The REIT’s occupancy rate also ticked up 40 basis points over the year-ago period to 98.9% in the quarter. O’s AFFO per share grew by 6.6% year-over year.

Since 2016, the REIT has generated almost 5% annual AFFO per share growth. We continue to think that it can generate future growth, as the runway remains lengthy, with over $14 trillion of commercial net lease real estate in the U.S. and Europe. That gives it the ability to remain highly selective with the properties it acquires and to still grow at a slow and steady pace. Realty Income is also leaning more heavily into Europe (almost half of total Q1 2026 investment volume).

Realty Income has increased its dividend for 32 years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat, while the stock currently yields 5.2%.

STAG Industrial (STAG)

STAG Industrial is an owner and operator of industrial real estate. It is focused on single-tenant industrial properties and has 563 buildings across 41 states in the United States. STAG Industrial went public in 2011.

STAG Industrial executes a deep quantitative and qualitative analysis on its tenants. As a result, it has incurred credit losses that have been less than 0.1% of its revenues since its IPO. As per the latest data, 53% of the tenants are publicly rated and 31% of the tenants are rated “investment grade.” The company typically does business with established tenants to reduce risk.

In late April, STAG Industrial reported (4/28/26) results for the first quarter of 2026. Core FFO per share grew 7% over the prior year’s quarter, from $0.61 to $0.65, beating the analysts’ consensus by $0.01, thanks to hikes in rent rates. Net operating income grew 4% over the prior year’s quarter even though the occupancy rate decreased sequentially from 96.4% to 95.1%.

STAG Industrial has grown its FFO per share at a 6.6% average annual rate over the last decade and at a 6.2% average annual rate over the last five years. Continued growth is likely, as the U.S. industrial market is more than $1 trillion in size and STAG Industrial still has a market share that is less than 1% of its target market, which includes the top 60 markets of the country. Therefore, the REIT has ample room to continue to grow for years.

STAG has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and currently yields 4.1%.

EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in properties in specific market segments that require industry knowledge to operate effectively. It selects properties it believes have strong return potential in Entertainment, Recreation, and Education.

The REIT structures its investments as triple net, a structure that places the operating costs of the property on the tenants, not the REIT. The portfolio includes about $7 billion in investments across 300+ locations in 44 states, including over 250 tenants.

EPR posted fourth quarter and full-year earnings on February 26, 2026, and results were good. FFO-per-share came to $1.30, which was as expected. Revenue was up 3.2% year-over-year to $183 million, beating estimates by $1 million. Rental revenue was up $8 million year-over-year. For the year, FFO came to $5.12 per share, up from $4.87 a year ago.

Growth will be fueled in part by a major acquisition. The company also announced separate from the earnings report that it is acquiring seven regional amusement parks from Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) for a gross amount of $342 million. This would be the largest acquisition since 2017.

EPR boosted its dividend by 5% to a new payout of $3.72 annually, its fifth consecutive year of increases. EPR currently yields 6.4%.

Disclosure: No positions in any stocks mentioned

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