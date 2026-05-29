Inflation, the Strait, and a Nine-Week Rally | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, small cap expert Tyler Laundon puts the market’s nine week rally into context, including his views on a potential agreement to open the Straight of Hormuz and the Fed’s latest views on inflation. Tyler also talks about what moved stocks this week, and the optimism around AI infrastructure. He wraps up the week with a closer look at four stocks, including large and mid-cap names DELL, and ASTS, as well as small caps names CVEO and LPTH. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

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