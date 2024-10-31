November 14, 2024 Webinar: BIG Turnaround Opportunities in Overlooked Small- and Mid-Cap Stocks

BIG Turnaround Opportunities in Overlooked Small- and Mid-Cap Stocks
Join gold and turnaround specialist Clif Droke, Chief Analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, for this exclusive live event where he’ll discuss:
- How today’s abundant liquidity environment provides investors with a near perfect set-up for turnaround stocks
- Why small- and mid-cap stocks offer more attractive turnaround opportunities than large caps
- Insights on the post-election market landscape and where it could be go next
- Key reasons why gold and silver still offer some great turnaround plays
- His secrets to generating outsized profits, by combining core value investing principles with dynamic momentum trading tactics for optimal results
Plus, he’ll reveal 3 stocks with high-probability, low-volatility turnaround potential.
SPECIAL BONUS: Everyone that registers for Clif’s event will get a FREE copy of his must-read e-book Turnaround Stock Trading & Investing.
About the Expert
For over 20 years, he has worked as a writer, analyst and editor of several market-oriented advisory services and has written several books on technical trading in the stock market, including “Channel Buster: How to Trade the Most Profitable Chart Pattern” and “The Stock Market Cycles.”