March 13, 2025 Webinar: Profiting From Megatrends: 2 Must-Own Dividend Stocks for 2025

Profiting From Megatrends: 2 Must-Own Dividend Stocks for 2025

SIGN UP TODAY!

Join investing expert Tom Hutchinson, Chief Analyst of Cabot Dividend Investor and Cabot Income Advisor, for this exclusive live event where he’ll discuss:

His insights into the current market environment, and why these conditions make dividend-paying stocks essential for stability AND growth



Secrets to beating the market over the long haul by finding companies that not only maintain but consistently raise their dividend payouts



Undeniable global megatrends that are impervious to market whims, geopolitical unrest, and interest rates

Plus, he’ll reveal his 2 favorite dividend stocks for riding those megatrends to BIG profits.



FREE Special Offer – space is limited. Sign up now.

Registration is limited to the first 500 participants who sign up for this webinar. Act now to ensure your spot. It is absolutely free.

Sign up now for FREE!

About the Expert

Tom Hutchinson is the Chief Analyst of Cabot Dividend Investor, Cabot Income Advisor and Cabot Retirement Club. He is a Wall Street veteran with extensive experience in multiple areas of investing and finance.

His range of experience includes specialized work in mortgage banking, commodity trading and in a financial advisory capacity for several of the nation’s largest investment banks.

For more than a decade Tom created and actively managed investment portfolios for private investors, corporate clients, pension plans and 401(K)s. He has a long track record of successfully building wealth and providing a high income while maintaining and growing principal.

As a financial writer, Tom’s byline has appeared in the Motley Fool, StreetAuthority, NewsMax, and more. He has written newsletters and articles for several of the nation’s largest online publications, conducted seminars and appeared on several national financial TV programs.

For the past seven years, Tom has authored a highly successful dividend and income portfolio with a stellar track record of success. At Cabot, Tom provides monthly Cabot Dividend Investor issues, regular weekly updates on every portfolio position and a weekly podcast discussing goings-on in the market.

