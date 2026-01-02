January 15, 2026 Live Event: My Stock Market Outlook for 2026

My Stock Market Outlook for 2026

Join investing expert Mike Cintolo, Cabot's Chief Investment Strategist and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, for this exclusive live event where he'll discuss:

His current read on the market—and where he thinks it might go in 2026



Where growth stocks are likely headed after two-plus months of consolidation



What his proprietary market timing indicators are flashing right now



Sectors and themes likely to outperform this year

PLUS, he’ll reveal which 3 growth stocks he thinks have the potential to produce outsize returns in 2026!

About the Expert

A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.

A Proven, Trusted Source

The Cabot Wealth Network was founded in 1970 by Carlton Lutts, a disciplined investor with an engineering mind who developed a proprietary stock picking system using technical and fundamental analyses.

Carlton personally researched and wrote the hugely influential Cabot Market Letter which recommended many big-time profitable trades.

Since then Cabot Wealth Network has grown to become one of the largest and most-trusted independent investment advisory publishers in the country, serving hundreds of thousands of investors across North America and around the world.